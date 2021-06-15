RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 June 2021, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,064,847), deaths (135,159) and recoveries (4,537,683) by region:

Central (184,578 cases; 2,909 deaths; 168,227 recoveries): Burundi (5,026; 8; 4,198), Cameroon (80,090; 1,310; 77,305), CAR (10,987; 98; 7,103), Chad (4,943; 174; 4,767), Congo (12,121; 160; 11,211), DRC (35,668; 846; 29,183), Equatorial Guinea (8,650; 120; 8,413), Gabon (24,736; 156; 23,741), Sao Tome and Principe (2,357; 37; 2,306)

Eastern (681,836; 13,384; 567,910): Comoros (3,969; 146; 3,736), Djibouti (11,575; 154; 11,405), Eritrea (4,981; 16; 4,420), Ethiopia (274,346; 4,250; 251,107), Kenya (175,681; 3,421; 120,359), Madagascar (41,948; 885; 41,337), Mauritius (1,701; 18; 1,265), Rwanda (28,614; 372; 26,383), Seychelles (13,539; 46; 11,842), Somalia (14,817; 774; 7,043), South Sudan (10,753; 115; 10,514), Sudan (36,304; 2,732; 29,841), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (63,099; 434; 48,480)

Northern (1,512,166; 45,832; 1,324,591): Algeria (133,742; 3,710; 93,151), Egypt (273,795; 15,654; 201,739), Libya (189,555; 3,166; 175,226), Mauritania (20,109; 476; 19,142), Morocco (523,999; 9,213; 511,440), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (370,224; 13,567; 323,201)

Southern (2,208,078; 66,691; 2,016,694): Angola (36,600; 825; 30,207), Botswana (64,021; 926; 56,798), Eswatini (18,746; 676; 17,952), Lesotho (10,923; 326; 6,440), Malawi (34,564; 1,159; 32,753), Mozambique (71,568; 841; 69,889), Namibia (65,815; 1,008; 55,187), South Africa (1,752,630; 57,879; 1,611,447), Zambia (113,134; 1,416; 98,994), Zimbabwe (40,077; 1,635; 37,027)

Western (478,189; 6,343; 460,261): Benin (8,109; 102; 7,979), Burkina Faso (13,459; 167; 13,277), Cabo Verde (31,647; 276; 30,542), Côte d'Ivoire (47,760; 306; 47,239), Gambia (6,016; 180; 5,822), Ghana (94,493; 789; 92,589), Guinea (23,398; 167; 21,488), Guinea Bissau (3,803; 69; 3,548), Liberia (2,535; 93; 2,094), Mali (14,352; 523; 9,959), Niger (5,452; 192; 5,172), Nigeria (167,078; 2,117; 163,469), Senegal (42,023; 1,154; 40,591), Sierra Leone (4,433; 82; 3,184), Togo (13,631; 126; 13,308)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

