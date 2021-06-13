RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 June 2021, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,032,157), deaths (134,564) and recoveries (4,514,338) by region:

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)
Central (183,827 cases; 2,897 deaths; 166,868 recoveries): Burundi (4,995; 8; 4,198), Cameroon (80,090; 1,310; 77,305), CAR (10,987; 98; 7,103), Chad (4,942; 174; 4,766), Congo (12,121; 160; 11,211), DRC (34,949; 834; 27,825), Equatorial Guinea (8,650; 120; 8,413), Gabon (24,736; 156; 23,741), Sao Tome and Principe (2,357; 37; 2,306)

Eastern (676,849; 13,313; 565,935): Comoros (3,964; 146; 3,736), Djibouti (11,572; 154; 11,401), Eritrea (4,848; 16; 4,278), Ethiopia (274,028; 4,237; 250,089), Kenya (175,176; 3,396; 120,031), Madagascar (41,894; 878; 41,286), Mauritius (1,572; 18; 1,243), Rwanda (28,146; 370; 26,341), Seychelles (13,200; 46; 11,842), Somalia (14,799; 774; 6,995), South Sudan (10,688; 115; 10,514), Sudan (36,203; 2,719; 29,841), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (60,250; 423; 48,160)

Northern (1,505,772; 45,600; 1,318,844): Algeria (133,070; 3,696; 92,677), Egypt (272,491; 15,582; 200,273), Libya (188,762; 3,158; 174,434), Mauritania (20,040; 475; 19,043), Morocco (523,620; 9,207; 510,958), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (367,047; 13,436; 320,767)

Southern (2,187,988; 66,418; 2,002,991): Angola (36,600; 825; 30,207), Botswana (62,040; 896; 55,617), Eswatini (18,732; 676; 17,943), Lesotho (10,856; 326; 6,440), Malawi (34,485; 1,159; 32,725), Mozambique (71,461; 840; 69,878), Namibia (64,205; 993; 54,137), South Africa (1,739,425; 57,706; 1,602,406), Zambia (110,332; 1,365; 96,646), Zimbabwe (39,852; 1,632; 36,992)

Western (477,721; 6,336; 459,700): Benin (8,109; 102; 7,979), Burkina Faso (13,459; 167; 13,272), Cabo Verde (31,571; 273; 30,316), Côte d'Ivoire (47,662; 306; 47,178), Gambia (6,008; 180; 5,813), Ghana (94,493; 789; 92,589), Guinea (23,389; 167; 21,452), Guinea Bissau (3,802; 69; 3,547), Liberia (2,484; 93; 2,065), Mali (14,349; 523; 9,937), Niger (5,446; 192; 5,161), Nigeria (167,051; 2,117; 163,430), Senegal (41,952; 1,150; 40,489), Sierra Leone (4,349; 82; 3,178), Togo (13,597; 126; 13,294)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

