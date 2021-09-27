Coronavirus: 21% of Adults now Fully Vaccinated, as South Africa Exits Third Wave

Meanwhile, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the country has exited the third wave according to the current definition.

“The national seven-day moving average of daily case numbers, positivity rate and testing rate continue to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces,” the NICD explained.

Meanwhile, the latest data shows that the institute reported 967 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2896 943.

“This increase represents a 5% positivity rate,” the NICD said, adding that there has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that test positivity remains at 5% or lower for 14 days before countries or regions can reopen.

In addition, 34 more people succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 87001.

The information is based on the 17553 515 tests, of which 19160 were conducted on Sunday.

Globally, as of 24 September 2021, there have been 230418 451 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4724 876 deaths, reported to the WHO.