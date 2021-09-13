COPEAM and the EIB launch a new edition of the "Reporting climate change" online training course open to African, Eastern European and Mediterranean journalists

The European Investment Bank (EIB) ( www.EIB.org/en/ ) and COPEAM ( https://bit.ly/2YT0G2n ) have joined forces to create an e-learning course to help journalists improve their reporting skills in the field of climate change. Since 2020, this free professional online training course has been open to journalists from the Mediterranean partner countries ( https://bit.ly/3Eax7tb ) and Balkan countries ( https://bit.ly/38Z64Ts ). The new edition of the course will start in November 2021 in parallel with the UN COP26 climate conference. For the first time, the course will be open to journalists from all African countries and will be available in English, French and Arabic on the teaching platform of the International Telematic University Uninettuno ( https://bit.ly/3lgGj6N ), partner of the project.