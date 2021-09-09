RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Congolese Hydrocarbons Minister Lauds Angolan Government Reforms, Sonangol During Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021 Conference

Authors:

APO Importer

H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons, joined H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, for a debate at the world-class Angola Oil &amp; Gas 2021 Conference on Thursday; Ministers Itoua and Azevedo discussed expanded cooperation between the two oil-producing nations, along with investment promotion strategies; The high-level ministerial panel kicked off Angola’s largest oil and gas event and was moderated by the African Energy Chamber’s Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk.

Energy Capital &amp; Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power

H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo, highlighted regulatory and technical advances made by the Angolan Government during the Angola Oil &amp; Gas (AOG) 2021 Conference; praising efforts led by H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas to follow a “strategy of reference” for the development of the country’s oil sector.

Recommended articles

The two ministers met on stage during the first panel of the two-day AOG 2021 Conference, which serves as the second edition of Angola’s largest energy event, developed under the auspices of the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas and organized by Energy Capital &amp; Power.

The Congolese minister highlighted advances made by Sonangol in its transformation from African national oil company to global integrated energy firm. The Minister also referenced Chevron’s Lianzi project in the Republic of the Congo as an example of effective cross-border development, in which operational efficiencies can be created across different jurisdictions.

“Cooperation between African oil producers is fundamental to ensure the continued growth of our energy sectors,” noted H.E. Minister Itoua.

Collaboration between the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in adjusting to the clean energy transition and promotion of gas monetization and utilization was also at the forefront of the ministerial debate, expertly moderated by Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital &amp; Power.

Media files

Energy Capital &amp; Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

5 ways to make your vagina smell good

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government