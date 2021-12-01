RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Compact: African Development Bank and IFC Partner to Advance Economic Development in Lusophone African countries

Authors:

APO Importer

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement admitting IFC as the first institutional partner to the Development Finance Compact for Portuguese-Speaking Countries of Africa, or the Lusophone Compact.

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

The agreement was signed by African Development Bank Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources and Chair of the Lusophone Compact Steering Commitee, Dr. Mateus Magala and Sérgio Pimenta, Regional Vice President for Africa, IFC, in a brief ceremony in the Ivorian commercial capital Abidjan.

Recommended articles

The signing follows the Lusophone Compact Steering Committee’s approval of IFC’s submission of a proposal to partner in the initiative, based on the Compact’s Membership and Partnership Eligibility Criteria Framework, adopted in December 2020.

Acceptance into the Lusophone Compact is based on two broad principles: support to the initiative’s goal of accelerating inclusive private sector growth and promoting regional integration of the Portuguese speaking countries of Africa, and the provision of specific, value-added contributions aligned with the initiative’s anchors.

“This remarkable milestone will maximize adequate support and delivery for accelerated private sector development and regional integration in the Portuguese-Speaking Countries of Africa. IFC brings its vast experience and global expertise in supporting private sector development across various countries. We are looking forward to working together to scale-up private sector investments in the Lusophone Compact member countries,” Dr. Magala, said in remarks during the signing ceremony.

Membership and partnership in the Lusophone Compact is open to African Development Bank Portuguese-speaking regional and non-regional member countries; regional economic committees; development finance institutions; investment banks; commercial banks; institutional investors such as pension funds; sovereign wealth funds; and other private institutions, foundations, non-governmental organizations, and institutions offering technical assistance.

“IFC is fully committed to advancing economic development in Lusophone African countries. We see this signing of the compact for Lusophone Africa and its integrated development plan as a continuation of our work, but now maximized to leverage the skills, knowledge and financing brought by each partner,” said Pimenta.

The Lusophone Compact promotes private sector development by providing risk mitigation, financing instruments, and technical assistance to encourage businesses in member countries.

Pimenta noted that the goals of the Compact align closely with IFC’s Creating Markets strategy being implemented in Lusophone Africa and beyond to unlock opportunities for private sector investment through private sector diagnostic work, risk mitigation and financing of viable projects.

“We very much look forward to working with our partners to leverage our expertise and support the mobilization of private capital into the PALOPs,” Pimenta, added.

Click here (https://bit.ly/3I9OeNI) for more information on Membership and Partnership eligibility criteria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contacts:African Development Bank: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department Email: a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

IFC: Abdoul Maiga Communications Officer West and Central Africa Email: amaiga7@ifc.org, tel: +336 30 25 51 57

Stay Connected:IFC Facebook: https://bit.ly/3FZ2V4g Twitter: https://bit.ly/3dbcbpP YouTube: https://bit.ly/3oaTqJe Social Media Index: https://bit.ly/3xKsRh7 Instagram: https://bit.ly/3D7IArH

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

About IFC: IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2021, IFC committed a record $31.5 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

For men: 5 foods that can help you stay erect and sustain stronger erection

For men: 5 foods that can help you stay erect and sustain stronger erection

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

Trending

FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021(TM) Draw to Take Place on 29 November

FIFA

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Liquid Intelligent Technologies celebrates reaching B-BBEE Level 1

Liquid Intelligent Technologies