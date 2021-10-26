RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Communities in Greater Yei celebrate United Nations Day

Authors:

APO Importer

Cultural performances, peace songs and fun-filled outdoor activities were the highlights of United Nations Day commemorations in greater Yei, South Sudan.

Representatives from civil society, women’s and youth groups, community members and UN personnel gathered together to participate in marking the Organization’s 76th anniversary here.

Speaking at the event, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, Commissioner of the Greater Yei River county, recalled the ongoing relationship between UN partners and local authorities to build a peaceful, prosperous future for people residing here.

“We view the UN as a peace partner, a solution to eliminate hunger among our people and a supporter of human rights for all,” stated Mr. Kanyikwa.

“The South Sudanese people have suffered a lot, but we are resilient. And that resilience is boosted by all the support we have received from the UN, be it through patrols by UNMISS peacekeepers, vaccination support from WHO or all that UNICEF is doing to ensure every child receives an education. We are thankful for all the collective support we have received from the UN family,” he added.

For his part, Mugo James, the UNMISS Team Leader in Yei, read out the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Deputy Special Representative (DSRSG), Guang Cong’s message on the Day.

The event concluded with a rousing peace song performed by popular local singer, Black Jay, which had the attendees on their feet, cheering and swaying to the rhythm.

UN Day is annually celebrated on 24 October.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

