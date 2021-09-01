RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Chairperson of Asia Pacific and Africa Women's Economic Association called on H.E. The Ambassador

Ms. Fukuyo Nakamori, Chairperson of Asia Pacific and Africa Women’s Economic Association and former Member of the House of Representatives, called on H.E. Amb. Tabu Irina on 1st September 2021. Ms. Nakamori updated the Ambassador on the coming 1st Asia Pacific and Africa Women’s Economic Exchange Summit scheduled to be held in March 2022. H.E. the Ambassador and Ms. Nakamori also exchanged views on the current Covid-19 situation and how it affects children. H.E. the Ambassador conveyed appreciation to Ms. Nakamori for her initiative and commitment towards the success of the summit and assured her of the Embassy’s cooperation and support.

