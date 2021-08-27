During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.
Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatari Charge d'Affairs
HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad Cherif Mahamat Zene, met on Thursday with Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Chad Abdul Sattar Saleh Al Ansari.
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng