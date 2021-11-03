Centurion Law Group, SONIDEP Confirm as Silver Plus Sponsors at African Energy Week in Cape Town

“Centurion Law Group has and continues to be a major player in Africa’s energy sector. The legal conglomerate has been responsible for crafting transformative deals, creating long-term partnerships, and driving the continent into a new era of energy and economic success. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, and as a silver plus sponsor, Centurion will be critical in the facilitation of deals that will drive Africa’s energy growth,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

Meanwhile, SONIDEP, a parastatal corporation based in Niger, has also been confirmed as a silver plus sponsor, strengthening its commitment to Africa’s energy progress. Responsible for the importation, transportation, storage, refining and marketing of petroleum products in Niger, SONIDEP has been a key driver of Niger’s energy expansion. At AEW 2021, the silver plus sponsor will share expertise and engage with African stakeholders on how to increase petroleum utilization and distribution in Africa. With a strong mandate to make energy poverty history in Niger, SONIDEP will be a critical participant at Africa’s premier energy event.

“SONIDEP has been instrumental in expanding energy distribution in Niger, with the corporation operating retail stations across the nation. Representing one of two silver plus sponsors of AEW 2021 in Cape Town, SONIDEP will be a significant participant and facilitator of petroleum product dialogue, engaging with stakeholders and enhancing on existing downstream dialogue,” continued Gerbasio.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files