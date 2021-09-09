Central Africa Boosts Participation at USAEF 2021: Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, DRC and Equatorial Guinea Confirm Ministerial Delegations

The two-day event will promote partnership, investment and licensing opportunities in selected African nations to U.S. operators, finance firms and service providers, on behalf of both government and private sector players.

Chad has confirmed a large delegation led by President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture, Mines and Crafts, H.E. Ali Adji Mahamat Seid, and accompanied by Minister of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Ali Djadda Kampard. The Minister of Petroleum and Energy, H.E. Oumar Torbo Djarma will also be in attendance, together with a delegation from National electricity company SNE and the national renewables agency, ADER.

Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua has confirmed his participation, as the country embarks on an ambitious campaign to attract foreign direct investment and drive regional energy diplomacy.

Equatorial Guinea has confirmed the attendance of its Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, along with a delegation of supporting companies, to promote regional gas monetization initiatives and farm-in licensing opportunities in-country.

In a bid to highlight opportunities in strategic minerals and renewables, USAEF 2021 will host a large delegation from the Democratic Republic of the Congo – a leading producer of cobalt, copper, tantalum, tin and other strategic minerals required for the production of electric vehicle batteries – as well as a special panel on strategic minerals led by AlphaSierra.

“Home to substantial mineral and renewable resource wealth, the Central African region holds the key to unlocking a mutual energy transition in the U.S. and across the continent,” says James Chester, Senior Director at ECP. “We are honored to confirm the attendance and participation of leading African energy ministers who can speak to the opportunities for foreign investors – as well as enhanced government support and ease of doing business – found within their respective markets. Meanwhile, American capital and technology will serve to fast-track regional electrification targets and clean energy initiatives.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

To learn more about U.S.-Africa energy investment opportunities, find out more information regarding sponsorship opportunities at USAEF 2021, or register for the Houston summit, visit www.USAfricaEnergy.com or contact James Chester at james@energycapitalpower.com .

Media files