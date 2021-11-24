Cellulant to Power Payments for ImaliPay's Drive for Gig Workers' Financial Inclusion

Sanmi Akinmusire, co-founder and COO of ImaliPay says “Most of the financial services provided today are not designed with the gig workers in mind and our aim at ImaliPay is to build an ecosystem where gig workers can create a safety net around their work through savings, credit, and insurance that drives their productivity and economic empowerment.”

“Our partnership with Cellulant is an important step in our journey to improve the financial health of gig workers on the continent by leveraging Cellulant’s payment infrastructure to offer our customers an easy way to make and receive payments,” commented Tatenda Furusa, co-founder and CEO of ImaliPay, speaking to the importance of the partnership to the business.

The partnership is serendipitous for the two co-founders who are both alumni of Cellulant having worked at the company between 2013 and 2020. Tatenda worked in Cellulant Zimbabwe and then Cellulant Kenya as Technical Advisor to Co-founder Ken Njoroge supporting the business strategy after Series C fundraising and Sanmi as the Chief Commercial Officer of Tingg Payments and Marketplace across Nigeria and Africa. The founding duo continues to contribute to the African fintech growth story. ImaliPay’s most recent accolade is receiving funding from Google through its Google for Black Founders Fund.

Regarding the partnership, David Waithaka, Group Chief Business Officer at Cellulant said “At Cellulant, we’re driven by our belief to provide solutions to everyday challenges across Africa by digitizing payments for various value chains. For us, it’s about what people, businesses and communities can do when the movement of money becomes seamless, dependable and more transparent. We’re proud to partner with Imali Pay, with whom we have shared values and ambitions, to grow the gig economy in Africa.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cellulant.

About Cellulant and Tingg: Cellulant is a leading Pan African payments company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants.

Cellulant provides a single-contract payments platform that enables businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or directly from their bank.

Today, Cellulant has an office presence in 18 African countries with a payments platform connecting thousands of businesses with 154 payment options across 35 countries. The platform powers payments for 220M consumers on a single inclusive network allowing for interoperability across Africa.

For more information, contact media@cellulant.io

About ImaliPay: ImaliPay is a fast-growing Pan African and VC backed financial services platform focused on offering tailored credit, savings and insurance via a single channel (i.e APP, WhatsApp) or API to Africa’s gig economy workers and platforms. We deploy flexible finance easily and quickly to enable our customers and partners to generate more revenue from their everyday gig work.

For more information please contact hello@imalipay.com or visit our website https://ImaliPay.com/

Media files