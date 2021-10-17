RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Ceasefire in Central African Republic a 'critical step': UN chief

Authors:

APO Importer

President Faustin Archange Touadéra on Friday announced the accord with armed groups, stating that he hoped it would lead to dialogue and greater protection of civilians, according to media reports.

UN News
UN News

The Secretary-General commended the development, describing it as a “critical step” which is inline with a roadmap for peace adopted in September by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, an intergovernmental organization of 12 African countries.

Recommended articles

Some leaders of the main rebel alliance, the CPC, have reportedly welcomed the ceasefire.

The CAR has faced cycles of rebel violence since the 2013 ouster of former leader François Bozize, and despite the signing of an agreement between the Government and 14 armed groups two years ago.

A UN mission, known by the French acronym MINUSCA , has been in the country since 2014 with a mandate to protect civilians and support peace processes.

Respect the ceasefire

“The Secretary-General calls on all the other parties to immediately respect this ceasefire and renew efforts to advance the implementation of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation,” the statement said.

He further called for the sides to engage constructively through an inclusive political dialogue.

The UN chief reiterated his commitment to continue mobilizing international support for the Government and people of the CAR as they pursue peace, reconciliation, and development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Media files

UN News
UN News 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Tunisia Takes the lead in Africa Cup Three Day Tournament

Rugby Africa

Making mental health care for all a reality in Somalia: United Nations and the Government join forces to scale up quality mental health services at all levels of care

World Health Organization Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: 'Digital Generation, Our Generation'

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)