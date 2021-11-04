Canon unveils its first smart camera set to transform how families photograph

Live in the moment with your own personal photographer

When you want to capture life’s precious moments and be in the shot, the PowerShot PX is ideal – following the action and framing subjects intelligently to capture natural expressions and reactions. Once switched on, the portable PowerShot PX can be placed anywhere around the home to take candid shots of everyday moments, while voice command capabilities allow complete hands-free control to capture still images or dynamic videos.

Thanks to the simple yet portable design, USB-C charging and built-in Wi-Fi – which links to smart devices – the compact PowerShot PX can go anywhere. With intelligent facial recognition features, PowerShot PX uses auto-subject searching to keep loved ones in the frame and capture photos that otherwise might have been missed. Its 19-57mm focal length range and flexible pan-and-tilt zoom lens offers a broad field of view of 340˚ horizontally and 110˚ vertically to follow the action.

Treasure the everyday

Look back on a digital scrapbook of candid moments with PowerShot PX’s iOS and Android app [1] and get recommendations from this clever camera on the strongest shots to keep. These cherished photos and videos are then stored on a memory card for easy upload to a computer. Manually control the camera with the app to compose the perfect shot and capture images from a distance, all without the need to run back and forth to check the device. Families can even customise automatic shooting settings, angle the lens to snap pictures in their own style and select familiar faces within the app to increase priority when shooting. The PowerShot PX can also double as a webcam with the use of the PC webcam utility app [2].

To find out more about the PowerShot PX, please visit: https://bit.ly/3bDjBS3

PowerShot PX Key Features:

Automatic capture of stills and videoPan-and-tilt zoom lens, with a range of 340˚ pan and 110˚ tilt and a 19-57mm (equivalent) zoom lensRecognition technology with the ability to prioritise certain facesManual control and image management via the Connect app for Mini PTZ CamWi-Fi and Bluetooth® make connecting to smartphones and tablets easy [3]

