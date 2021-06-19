Canada announces new assistance for those affected by conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Current assessments by the UN and local authorities indicate that 5.2million people in Tigray (90% of the population) now require humanitarian assistance. This funding will help address critical food needs arising from the conflict. The new contribution by Canada will also provide other life-saving assistance, such as health care, support for victims of sexual violence, emergency shelters and basic household goods, water and sanitation, and protection. It will also support the coordination of the humanitarian response in the region.

Quotes

“Canada continues to call for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict in Tigray. As the humanitarian situation worsens in the region, Canada is continuing to work with its partners to meet the immediate, critical needs of the millions of civilians affected by this crisis.”

- Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs

“Every day that that goes by, the situation is getting worse for the millions of people affected by the conflict in Tigray. They require urgent assistance, as their lives have been put at risk and their livelihoods disrupted by the crisis. Canada’s support will help provide some much-needed relief.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

The outbreak of the conflict between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front on November3,2020, has led to a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation that affects both Ethiopia and neighbouring Sudan.

Two lost growing seasons have led to catastrophic levels of food insecurity, with the region facing a credible and increasing risk of famine.

As a result of the conflict, health infrastructure in the region has suffered significant damage and destruction. Humanitarian and medical workers, their means of transport and medical facilities continue to be attacked.