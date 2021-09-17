HE Permanent Secretary wished HE Ambassador success in his work duties, and for the bilateral relations further development and growth.
Burundian Foreign Ministry Receives Copy of Credentials of Qatari Ambassador
HE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi Ferdinand Bashikako received a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of Burundi Hussain bin Ahmed Al Hamid.
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng