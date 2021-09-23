RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Burundi Signs its second Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2021-2026

Ambassador Rémy Barampama, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, and Mr Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Burundi’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2021–2026 on 23 September. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Burundi has been an IAEA Member State since 2009. Its 2021–2026 CPF identifies five priority areas:

  1. Nuclear and Radiation Safety.
  2. Food and Agriculture
  3. Human Health
  4. Water Resources Management and Environment
  5. Tertiary Education Programme on Nuclear Science and Technology

Burundi has been an IAEA Member State since 2009. Its 2021–2026 CPF identifies five priority areas. (Photo: C. Karle/IAEA)

IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu was accompanied by Shaukat Abdulrazak, Director of the TC Division for Africa, Neil Jarvis, Section Head, and Chukwudi Anyanwu, PMO,in the same division.

