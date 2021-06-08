Burkina Faso: anticipating the immediate consequences of conflict on agricultural livelihoods and food security

In the Liptako Gourma cross-border areas of Burkina Faso , Mali and the Niger , the number of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity (CH Phase 3+) increased from about 1 million to 4.4 million between 2015 and 2020 . This complex crisis is driven by increased insecurity and communal violence, exacerbated by growing competition over resources, climatic variability and lack of income opportunities. As a result, forced displacement across the Sahel has quadrupled in just two years, from 490 000 people to about 2 million - mostly concentrated in Burkina Faso – and the situation is expected to worsen further by July 2021 .