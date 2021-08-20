Bizcommunity - connecting communities for 20 years

TheBizcommunitywebsite launched into cyberspace under the iconic red dot-and-line logo, representing the nuclei of interconnected business communities.

After an initial focus on showcasing the advertising, marketing and media sectors,Bizcommunitybroadened its scope from 2007 onwards to include newsletters and portals catering to audiences across 19 industries.Bizcommunity’s online platform has grown from strength to strength, becoming an indispensable daily resource for business-to-business news from its gateway in South Africa to pan-African and global audiences.

Over the course of two decades of growth, this ‘little media brand that could’ has been built on diverse and consultative principles, and prides itself on growing teams and communities from the ground up.

Reflecting on the past 20 years, CEO and co-founder Andre Rademan said he was deeply grateful for the dedication ofBizcommunityteam members, many of whom have devoted large chunks of their career paths to upholding the company’s visions of making a difference in the world! “Each and every person that has come through our doors has put their stamp on theBizbrand and contributed to us having a lot of fun along the way,” said Rademan.

“TheBizcommunityteam is immensely grateful to the many clients, partners, industry stakeholders and users who have supported theBizjourney to this point.”

Representing the most dynamic and diverse spectrum of South African organisations with a snapshot of economic excellence from the region, continues to be a daily undertaking for the online publisher.

Its reputation as an industry noticeboard has launched the careers of hundreds of thousands of job seekers via theBizrecruitment platforms, and continues to contribute to job creation and youth empowerment in the region.

Speaking about theBizcommunitybrand, CCO Terry Levin commented: “In our 20th year, as the world and especially Africa, recovers and recalibrates from the pandemic, the symbol of theBizcommunitymark - uniting and connecting business communities - resonates with as much relevance as it did in the fallout of the Y2K dot bomb era in which it was designed.”

In a world of fake news and agendas,Bizcommunitysaid it was proud of its contribution to the South African media, among those who daily uphold respected standards of journalistic excellence and truth.

As the company reflects and celebrates 20 years - from startup to an integral part of the South African media landscape, uniting all players and connecting the dots - we look forward to continued innovation in the years to come.

High-fives, handshakes and happy birthday,Bizcommunity!

