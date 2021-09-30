Birimian Unveils the First Cohort of the IFM-Birimian Accelerator x Africa, the Accelerator Program Launched with Institut Fran�ais de la Mode

The accelerator program provides essential tools to develop emerging brands:

defining a brand platform

strengthening the creative process

targeting the relevant audience

establishing a consistent marketing strategy

financial management

planning and structuring of collections

distribution strategy

communication policy, and more.

This program is a unique opportunity for designers and emerging brands, both on the continent and in the diaspora, to get strategic, operational, and financial support for ten months, thus allowing them to make their activities more professional and organized. It is a program focused on training the young African creative guard and promoting creative entrepreneurship.

The talent identification process took two months and involved scouting, active engagement with brands, and selection of candidates from three segments: ready-to-wear (general public and premium) for 80% of the brands, ready-to-wear fashion (premium and luxury) and accessories for 20%. 85% of them are “made in Africa.” Their collective customer base reflects Birimian’s ambitions with a strong openness to the international market (40%) and significant potential for influence beyond the borders of the continent. 80% of them boast a revenue of over $US50,000, one of the main selection criteria.

The first group, characterized by a geographic diversity representative of the continent’s main economic hubs, illustrates the richness of the brands’ creative worlds. It includes the following finalists:

Christie Brown ( https://christiebrownonline.com/ ), Ghana

Kente Gentlemen ( https://bit.ly/3AX51j4 ), Ivory Coast

Loza Maléombho ( https://bit.ly/3omab4O ), Ivory Coast

mille collines ( https://bit.ly/3kRNHX3 ), Rwanda

Mmuso Maxwell ( https://bit.ly/39Sr3I6 ), South Africa

Post Imperial ( https://bit.ly/2Y9FrsY ), Nigeria

Rich Mnisi ( https://bit.ly/3F5hBPN ), South Africa

Shekudo ( https://bit.ly/3mbQYQD ), Nigeria

This Is Us ( https://bit.ly/3mdUObU ), Nigeria

Umòja ( https://bit.ly/3zVdG4v ), France - Burkina Faso

Laureen Kouassi-Olsson, CEO of Birimian, commented, “The class of designers invited to join the IFM-Birimian Accelerator x Africa program embody the new creative African guard: reinvented tradition, undeniable creative talent, Afropolitan, urban, and digitally focused on the world, proudly showcasing their heritage through collections whose originality no longer needs to be proven. However, it remains fragile, hence the need to strengthen their basics and provide them with operational, strategic, creative, and financial support. This is the entire purpose of this program, which is fully aligned with our investment strategy. The network of experts it draws on and the unique access to the ecosystem of the French and European creative scene will inevitably create value. We cannot wait to warmly welcome them to Paris alongside Institut Français de la Mode.”

"The 10 brands selected for this first intake of the IFM-Birimian Accelerator x Africa are full of creative talent and ambition for their development. The designers and entrepreneurs will work on all the components of their brand with the objective of not only boosting their reputation, but also developing sustainable businesses in an international ecosystem, while preserving their African heritage. The right balance will be struck by working together towards creative, inclusive and sustainable entrepreneurship", concludes Thomas Delattre, Director of the Fashion Entrepreneurship Center at Institut Français de la Mode.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Birimian.

Media contact: Nicolas Teisserenc Agence Poinciana nicolas@poinciana.co +33 6 18 09 66 90

Anna McShane Gong Communications anna@gongcommunications.com +44 7766 256 538

About Birimian: The first operational investment platform dedicated to African luxury and premium heritage brands, Birimian supports designers on the continent in their growth and international development over the long term. Birimian’s main objective is to accelerate the international emergence of African creators by positioning itself as their major partner in four main sectors: fashion, accessories, beauty & cosmetics, and gourmet.

Birimian is aimed at brands that carry the continent’s culture, tradition, history, and cultural heritage, magnificent in its diversity, in their DNA and identity, brands that adapt to modern and contemporary codes. http://Birimianventures.com/

About IFM: Institut Français de la Mode is a higher education institution, a training center for apprentices, a provider of executive education, as well as a center of expertise for the textiles, fashion and luxury industries. It offers 16 educational programs at vocational, Bachelor, Master, Executive MBA and doctorate levels, which prepare students for all the professions in the fashion industry in the fields of management, design and craftsmanship.

Based in the heart of Paris on a new 9,000 m² campus, Institut Français de la Mode welcomes more than 1,000 students of some fifty nationalities - managers, designers, technicians, entrepreneurs - encouraging meetings, collaborations and cultural effervescence.