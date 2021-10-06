RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Bidding Process for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023(TM) Now Open

Authors:

APO Importer

FIFA ( www.FIFA.com ) has today invited all its member associations to express their interest in bidding to host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™. The bidding process is kicking off just over one month after the most recent edition of the tournament concluded in Russia, featuring a record number of goals – 302, with an average of 9.44 per match.

FIFA
FIFA

Taking place biennially, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ sees 16 nations compete on the international stage. Member associations interested in hosting the event, which brings together the best beach soccer players from across the globe, have until 29 October 2021 to submit their declaration of interest.

Recommended articles

Following the submission of the definitive bids and hosting documents by the end of January2022, FIFA expects to appoint the host of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 at the end of Q12022.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

Media files

FIFA
FIFA 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Amdocs and Telkom Foundation Give Three Local Schools A Digital Boost

Amdocs

UNMISS trains members of South Sudan's forces in Pochalla on upholding child rights

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)