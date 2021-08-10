The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the Kingdom of Bahrain’s sympathy with the brotherly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and its full support in this devastating catastrophe and expresses support for all efforts made to reduce the loss of lives and property, praying to God Almighty to rest the souls of victims in heaven and speed the recovery of the injured.
Bahrain Foreign Ministry condoles Algerian government and people on wildfire casualties
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the condolences of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its sympathy to the government and people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over the victims of the wildfires which swept a number of regions, killing dozens of people, injuring others and resulting massive property damage.
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng