B-roll: African rugby teams are coming together to prepare for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage - Day 2

This year's Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp brought together champions of African Sevens Rugby under one camp.

Teams are South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Currently onlySouth AfricaandKenyahave qualified for the Olympic Games in the men's category. ButUgandaandZimbabwestill stand a chance through the Olympic Repechage. The Olympic Repechage is due to take place in Monaco on the 19th and 20th of June with the Olympic Games Tokyo starting on the 26th to the 28th of July for Men.

Through the leadership of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), African teams are coming together to prepare the qualified teams for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage with friendly tournaments and shared preparation camps.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage are available for media to download here:https://bit.ly/3uzUTd5 (1,1 Go)

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.

Shotlist: 09 May

00:00 &gt; 01:03 &gt; 5/6 Play off, Zimbabwe v Stellenbosch Academy of Sport 7s &gt; Zimbabwe won 24-19 01:03 &gt; 01:56 &gt; 3/4 Play off, Uganda v SA2 &gt; SA2 won 26-7 01:03 &gt; 03:58 &gt; Final, Kenya v SA1&gt; SA1 won 31-7

Interviews: Neil Powell &gt; South Africa Coach Chris Dry &gt; South Africa Innocent Simiyu &gt; Kenya Coach Tolbert Onyanga &gt; Uganda Coach (In English &amp; Luganda).

Read the full press release:https://bit.ly/3xTCYjv

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

