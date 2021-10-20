RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Automatic inspection system for imagePRESS C10010VP Series enhanced to read variable data, barcodes and QR codes

Canon ( Canon-CNA.com ) is pleased to announce that it has significantly upgraded the inspection system for the Canon imagePRESS C10010VP Series digital colour press. As well as verifying image quality, the enhanced system can now also automatically detect imperfections in printed barcodes, QR codes, variable data, such as alphanumerical characters in serial numbers and postcodes, and some typographical symbols. This development makes the Canon imagePRESS C10010VP Series the only toner colour production printer in its market segment with this level of detection capability, freeing skilled operators from repetitive and time-consuming manual inspection, reducing errors and turnaround time and assuring production quality.

Hiro Imamura, Vice President, Document Solutions Marketing &amp; Innovation at Canon Europe comments: “Automation is becoming increasingly critical to our higher volume production print customers, enabling them to streamline functional processes, minimise the scope for error and ensure absolute consistency and continuity. This added level of optional press automation substantially extends the capabilities of the imagePRESS C10010VP for businesses producing transactional print and direct mail. It also provides invaluable assurance for any organisation, for example in logistics, that regularly uses barcodes to manage its workflows and where it’s crucial that this printed data is flawless to ensure that onward processes run seamlessly.”

The imagePRESS C10010 VP inspection system scans every printed page for imperfections, such as streaks and dirt on the media. Customers can automate the system to check all pages, send faulty ones to the escape tray and automatically reprint them for perfect output without affecting productivity, or reject the pages without reprinting. Alternatively, the operator can simply receive a log of the pages which fell short of the pre-set quality benchmark.

Customers can set up automatic checks on up to 32 areas of an image and up to 30 areas of a transactional page, including any variable data. As a further safeguard, the printed data can also be checked against reference data in a CSV file, decoding the barcode or QR code and ensuring it matches the master data.

The enhanced inspection system offers a market-leading level of precision for this type of press, detecting faults as small as 0.2mm diameter without impacting productivity and extending automated checks beyond image inspection to numerical data, from as small as 6pt up to 24pt.

For more information, please contact your local Canon team or visit: https://bit.ly/3G3V2LW

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( Canon-CNA.com ) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( https://bit.ly/2Xrf5CB ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com

