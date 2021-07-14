Audiomack partners with Ziiki Media to fund promotions for African artistes

Speaking about the initiative, Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships for Audiomack Africa said, “At Audiomack, we constantly work to identify challenges that exist in the music industry and pull our resources to overcome these challenges. We recognize the need for artistes to reach existing and potential fans within their region and beyond through impactful marketing tactics,making this initiative a good step in the right direction. With this partnership, we aim to support the growth of the African music industry and we look forward to spearheading similar initiatives that propel the region’s music ecosystem.”

Also commenting, Arun Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of Ziiki Media said, “Ziiki Media is home to prominent artistes across sub-Saharan Africa and we are excited to combine efforts with Audiomack to help provide exposure and support to these talents. We believe that Ziiki Media and Audiomack’s shared value in spotlighting and elevating local talent will drive positive tangible change to the region’s music industry.”

This partnership will kick off in July 2021.

With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack remains committed to moving music forward and connecting with its African audience by investing resources into the region’s culture and communities.

About Audiomack: Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, and fans to discover new artists, songs, albums, mixtapes, playlists, podcasts and more. Breaking the best and hottest new music through a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists, Audiomack showcases music’s up-next stars.

About Ziiki Media: Ziiki Media ( www.ZiikiMedia.com/about ) is Africa’s leading entertainment provider that is committed to creativity and quality that leads to tangible change. Through partnerships across Africa, India and South East Asia, Ziiki Media works with a broad array of businesses engaged in content aggregation and distribution in various formats i.e. recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audio-visual content. Ziiki Media identifies and develops recording artists, and produces, distributes and promotes content that is sure to entertain fans around the world. Our vast catalogue of content positions us as a distributor of one of the largest and most entertaining catalogues.

