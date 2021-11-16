APO Group's Lerato Chiyangwa Celebrates her Proud Moment as a Finalist in the Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2021

Thirty-one-year-old Chiyangwa of Johannesburg, walked away with third place in the category of Top Women in Tech and was a finalist in the Top Women Young Achiever of the Year Award.

Still reeling from her successes, Zimbabwean born Chiyangwa, who has six years of local and international experience in PR and Communications, said that she was processing the awards and was looking forward to what the future had ahead with such an achievement notched.

“It is an honour to be identified and acknowledged on a platform like the Standard Bank Top Women Awards. Standard Bank is recognised throughout Africa and the world, and to be heralded and noticed by such an institute is humbling. I am still taking the time to digest what has happened and what it all means to me.”

Taking the initial step and applying for the awards, upon seeing a social media post, Chiyangwa was contacted by the eventors for the Standard Bank Top Women Awards and encouraged to send on her profile and presentations. She was selected for the category of Top Women in Tech for her previous experiences with predominantly technology clients as well as her role with digital media in sports.

“What attracted me to the awards was the perspective of women empowerment. I fully support uplifting women and mentoring young minds. The awards showcased women who had defied the odds and made it up the corporate ladder through perseverance and hard work. I want to help the generation behind me and open doors for them. Young women need to speak up, take space and understand that they are valid.”

With her own mentor being her mother, Chiyangwa said that her mum gave her the greatest advice on her life’s journey.

“Her greatest advice to-date has to be that there’s a time and place for everything and to trust the process of my life, knowing that God directs my footsteps and what’s meant for me will always be for me. With this close to my heart, I’ve been able to successfully conquer anything I put my mind to.”

Speaking about women in Technology, Chiyangwa said that although the industry was still addressing the gender inequality, those who had made their mark were remarkable and should be celebrated.

“I think women in technology are phenomenal. Although we are still marginalised, we need to grow and push forward. There is still a lot to be done to increase the significance of women in technology, but awards like the Standard Bank Top Women Awards showcasing leading women in technology, is a platform to encourage others to educate themselves and take on the industry. Technology does not only mean IT. You could be involved in several industries aligned to technology and still make an impact. I have managed to shed light on African women in various industries who are using technology in many ways than is known.”

So, what does the future hold for Chiyangwa?

“The awards have encouraged me to work harder and know that the six years I have put into the industry has not been in vain. I believe in hard work and putting in the time. You reap what you sow.”

APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said: “We are extremely proud of Lerato and her achievements. She is certainly well deserving of the awards and once again she has proven that she leads with integrity and purpose. It is a pleasure to have the calibre of this young woman on our team and we look forward to her continued successes.”

Speaking about Chiyangwa’s successes, APO Group Vice President Digital, PR and Media Relations, Lynne Krawchuk said: “Working alongside Lerato it is clear to witness and understand how she accomplished such an acknowledgement of this nature. She has proven herself to be a role model for young women in Africa. She exudes confidence and grace, with a positive and diligent attitude towards the role she plays within our team and for her clients at APO Group.”

