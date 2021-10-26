APO Group and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) join forces to bring Pan-African sporting content to South African audiences for the first time

All video footage and soundbites produced or distributed by APO Group and related to sport in Africa, will be made available to SABC free of charge and for unrestricted news use. APO Group will also provide SABC with access to key stakeholders from sporting organizations in Africa and their associated world governing bodies for interviews and other media opportunities.

APO Group produces and distributes broadcast-quality content for some of the most prominent sporting organizations active in Africa, including FIFA, The NBA, The Basketball Africa League (BAL), World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa, Olympique de Marseille, and Africa’s first ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour team, Team Qhubeka.

“Every day, APO Group carries stories that demonstrate the passion and vibrancy of African sport,” said Gary Rathbone, Head of Sports for SABC. “This partnership will provide us with new broadcast-quality content that brings more diversity to our coverage than ever before. It is a chance to show our audiences what is happening beyond our borders, and that is really exciting.”

“South African audiences are incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about sport,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). “They have seen their team reach the pinnacle of world rugby, and achieve many other successes at a national level. Now, SABC and APO Group in tandem can bring them the best sporting action the other 53 African countries have to offer.”

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technology, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

About SABC: The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is South Africa’s only public service broadcaster, established 85 years ago, in 1936. The corporation currently boasts nineteen (19) radio stations and six (6) television channels and has aggressively expanded its platforms to include digital platforms, reflecting the changing consumption patterns of its audiences.

For more information about the SABC Sport and the SABC in general, please log onto www.sabc.co.za or follow the SABC Sport social media channels: Twitter - @SPORTATSABC; Facebook - @SABCSport and Instagram - @sabcsport

