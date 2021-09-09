AOG 2021: Angola's Minister of State for Economic Coordination Promotes Investment and Localization

“Our most important strategy in the energy industry continues to be human capital and the increased participation of local companies to supply products and services made in Angola to support the oil and gas sector. As we shift focus to energy transition efforts, we must implement investment initiatives that foster skills development that will drive the hydrocarbons industry into a cleaner and brighter future for Angola," He said.

In 2020, the Angolan government approved new legislation focused on maximizing the benefits of the oil and gas industry value chain to promote local content - a task supervised by the Agência Nacional de Petróleos, Biocombustíveis e Gás (ANPG).

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, AOG 2021 is Angola’s premier energy event. The conference is fostering intense debates, providing valuable networking opportunities, and paving the way for a strong Angolan energy sector in a post-pandemic era by introducing potential investors to Angolan opportunities.

