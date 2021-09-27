Announcing the 16 finalists for the 2021 VC4A Venture Showcase - Seed & Series A Tracks

The founders will showcase their businesses to investors during the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit on 4-5 November 2021 (https://bit.ly/3zOT3Xo), a signature industry event organized by VC4A and its partner the African Business Angels Network (ABAN). The rounds range between $400K and $20M and interested investors can get their seat at the table through the dedicated AESIS DealRooms organized in the week following the Summit. Since 2017, the Showcase portfolio companies have jointly raised over $160M in venture capital.

Series A track portfolio:

Alpha Direct Insurtech (https://bit.ly/3m9irCG) – (Insurtech/SaaS, Botswana)

Arifu (https://bit.ly/3kIfZU4) – (Edtech, Kenya)

Chari Co (https://bit.ly/2XUV7jh) – (Retail & Wholesale, Morocco)

Cinetpay (https://bit.ly/3zIBYhP) – (Fintech, Côte d'Ivoire)

CloudFret (https://bit.ly/3zPhrZ0) – (Transport & Logistics, Morocco)

Fatura (https://bit.ly/3iddoj9) – (Fintech/Retail & Wholesale, Egypt)

Rology (https://bit.ly/3ANzwrR) – (Healthtech, Egypt)

Youverify Inc. (Youcheck Online Services Limited) (https://bit.ly/2Zqb3uH) – (SaaS, Nigeria)

Seed track portfolio:

Appload (https://bit.ly/3EX7rAH) – (Logistics, Mozambique)

CashBackApp ( https://bit.ly/3uePDw7 ) – (Shopping & Retail, Kenya)

FlexPay ( https://bit.ly/3zNSxJj ) – (Fintech, Kenya)

Moja Ride (https://bit.ly/3F6EaUv) – (Fintech/Transport, Côte d'Ivoire)

Oneport INC (https://bit.ly/3zICVXr) – (Logistics/Fintech, Nigeria)

SAYNA (https://bit.ly/3kMAbE4) – (Edtech, Madagascar)

ShipBlu (https://bit.ly/3ibKlwi) – (Logistics/AI, Egypt)

Waya Limited (https://bit.ly/39NJYn3) – (Fintech, Ghana)

Venture Residency Program

Over the next six weeks, the selected startups will participate in a virtual investor readiness program aimed to get them in top fundraising shape for #AESIS2021. The workshops will be led by renowned African investors: Aaron Fu of Catalytic Fund, Aniko Szigetvari of Atlantica Ventures, Gregoire de Padirac of Orange Ventures and Andrea Bohmert of Knife Capital, and will be complemented by office hours with domain experts and high profile guest speaker sessions. The entrepreneurs will also be linked to top VC and angel investors for one-on-one mentorship.

Special thanks to partners

VC4A extends a special thanks to its longstanding and new program partners who greatly strengthen the value offered to participants and make the program unique. Amazon Web Services offers portfolio companies up to $25,000 in credits and technical support through its AWS Activate program. The Showcase Seed track, run in collaboration with ABAN welcomes a new partner, the European Business Angel Network. With EBAN members involved in the selection process and mentorship of the portfolio startups, EBAN and VC4A aim to strengthen the early-stage investment flow from Europe to Africa.

Participating investors

The participation from investment partners has been as strong as ever, with over 200 companies referred for the 2021 Showcase by angel and VC partners. The finalists have been selected from nearly 1000 applicants by a 72-member strong investment committee representing the continent’s leading VC funds such as Plug and Play, Seedstars Ventures, Goodwell Investments, Lofty Inc, Kappafrik, Shell Foundation, 4Di Capital, Kalon Venture Partners, Saviu Ventures, Compass Venture Capital, Kuramo Capital Management, Blue Haven Initiative, Mercy Corps Ventures, AAIC Partners Africa, HAVAIC, Newtown Partners, Accion, FINCA Ventures, Factor[e], LeapFrog Investments, EchoVC, GreenTec Capital Partners, AfricInvest and many more.

About the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2021): #AESIS2021 is an exclusive investor-only meeting point for Africa’s early-stage investor community organized by VC4A and ABAN with the aim to unite key global ecosystem stakeholders to drive meaningful conversations around Africa’s investment opportunities. Register now to attend the virtual event, meet with the showcase finalists and get invited to informal meetups in select African cities on AfricaInvestorSummit.com .

About VC4A: VC4A ( VC4A.com ) is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network and expertise for the programs that contribute to Africa’s startup movement. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of African startups and connecting local entrepreneurs to learning resources, mentors, investors and partner programs.

