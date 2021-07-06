AMISOM trains HirShabelle Police on countering violent extremism

The AMISOM Community Policing Adviser, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Daniel Chuks, said that the participants of the workshop were taken throughrelevant topics to enhance collaboration with the community since local communities are the target of extremists.

“With the community policing approach, if the SPF(Somali Police Force) collaborate with the members of the public like we emphasized during the training, it will help to identify problems and sit together find solutions. This will help bring peace and order in Somalia” explained CSP Chuks.

Muse Yussuf Dhuhulow, the commander of airport police station in Jowhar airportsaid, “We are committed and have a responsibility of working closely with the community, especially the elders so that we get to know them well andfoilthe plans of the terrorists andcriminals.”

The Communication Information Technology Services (CITS) Advisor to the AMISOM Police, Ibrahim Sini, said the training would help the police officers tofoil the recruitment, training and radicalization of the youth.

“Terrorism, violent extremism and radicalization have reigned havoc in Somalia over time. Given that, it is important for police officers who are the custodian of maintaining law, implementing law and maintaining peace in Somalia to have appropriate training and capacity to quickly identify and counter the threat of violent extremism,” said Ibrahim Sini.