AMISOM launches Training on Human Rights Protection for South West State Police

The Acting AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer in Baidoa, SP Bisong Ejue, said the training addresses the identified training needs for the South West State Police Force.

“We are doing this to equip them with knowledge on issues that they deal with daily. AMISOM Police deemed it fit to ensure that they know about the issues they confront daily,” SP Ejue explained.

The Bay Regional Police Commander, Col. Amin Mohamed Osman, stated that the training would enhance the capacity of the Police to cooperate with the community and ensure human rights protection.

“This is not the first training for the police officers. They have attended other training sessions in the past, in separate batches and groups. We expect that they will share what they learn with the community and fellow police officers,” said Col. Amin.

One of the participants, Yunis Yarow Mohamed, expressed optimism that the training would enhance enforcement of law and order and improve community relations.

“Without knowledge, you cannot achieve much. I am hopeful the training will be of great benefit so that we can serve our community,” said Yunis.

The training will cover various topics, including gender-based violence and protection of human rights, particularly of women and children.