RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

AMISOM launches Training on Human Rights Protection for South West State Police

Authors:

APO Importer

A Training of Trainers course has commenced in Baidoa to equip South West State Police officers with knowledge of the international human rights law and protecting women and girls from sexual and gender-based violence.

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia

The 10-day training conducted by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police component attracted 12 South West State Police officers who include eight males and four females.

Recommended articles

The Acting AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer in Baidoa, SP Bisong Ejue, said the training addresses the identified training needs for the South West State Police Force.

“We are doing this to equip them with knowledge on issues that they deal with daily. AMISOM Police deemed it fit to ensure that they know about the issues they confront daily,” SP Ejue explained.

The Bay Regional Police Commander, Col. Amin Mohamed Osman, stated that the training would enhance the capacity of the Police to cooperate with the community and ensure human rights protection.

“This is not the first training for the police officers. They have attended other training sessions in the past, in separate batches and groups. We expect that they will share what they learn with the community and fellow police officers,” said Col. Amin.

One of the participants, Yunis Yarow Mohamed, expressed optimism that the training would enhance enforcement of law and order and improve community relations.

“Without knowledge, you cannot achieve much. I am hopeful the training will be of great benefit so that we can serve our community,” said Yunis.

The training will cover various topics, including gender-based violence and protection of human rights, particularly of women and children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he has dyslexia following fall-out with Nini

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary

Lagos civil servant to be prosecuted after police saved him from jumping into lagoon

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel wins Head Of House games

'Marriage is not an upgrade' - Kaffy

Trending

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2021 at a glance: a sneak peek at the sessions and speakers set for this year's highly anticipated event

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)