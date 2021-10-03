RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

AMISOM Joins Nigeria in Celebrating 61 Years of Independence

Authors:

APO Importer

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) joined Nigerians serving in the horn of Africa nation to celebrate their country’s 61stindependence anniversary.

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia

Nigeria attained independence on 1stOctober 1960 from Britain. The event to celebrate the Independence Day was held at the AMISOM Recreation Centre (ARC) and was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Placid.

Recommended articles

Members of the AMISOM Senior Leadership Team led by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira and Mogadishu’s Abdiaziz District Commissioner, Rowdo Cabdi Cali were also present durirng the event.

Ambassador Madeira commended Nigeria for being part of AMISOM and also for having played a key role in the liberation struggles of many African countries on their journeys to attain independence, and for being among the nations that founded the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which later became the African Union, under which AMISOM operates.

“It is with a sense of pride that I participate in this ceremony, the reason being that Nigeria is one of the founding fathers of the OAU, and since then, Nigeria has played a pivotal role in advancing the ideals of our continent,” Ambassador Madeira said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

Media files

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on their wedding anniversary

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on their wedding anniversary

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

Trending

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Uganda Launches Last-mile Connectivity to Increase Electricity Access to Rural Communities

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

The Minister of Education and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt Explores Potential Areas of Cooperation

United Nations In Egypt

Coronavirus: The Africa CDC Joins the Global Citizen Live Concert to Push for Vaccine Equity

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)