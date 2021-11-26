RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

AMISOM condemns cowardly attack in Mogadishu

Authors:

APO Importer

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) strongly condemns the cowardly attack on Thursday morning in Mogadishu that killed and injured members of the public, including school children.

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia

At about 7:30 am, a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) exploded in Hodan District near a school, killing and maiming students, other innocent civilians and destroying property.

Recommended articles

There was no AMISOM convoy at the scene of the attack or its environs at the moment of the explosion, and no AMISOM assets or personnel were impacted by the blast as Al- Shabaab falsely claimed. Initial reports indicate that the explosion targeted a private security company.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly attack on innocent civilians who were going about their daily activities. This is yet another evidence of Al-Shabaab’s disregard for human life. AMISOM stands with the people and the government of Somalia in this trying moment and will continue supporting their efforts to bring peace and normalize life in the country,” said the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

Ambassador Madeira sends his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to protect yourself from snake bites in the toilet

5 ways to protect yourself from snake bites in the toilet

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Court orders arrest of Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Jacky

Court orders arrest of Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Jacky

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

What happens when you borrow money from an online loan app and can't pay back

What happens when you borrow money from an online loan app and can't pay back

Trending

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

Libya: The Re-Emergence of a Hydrocarbon Giant

Energy Capital & Power

Lions de Fer lift Rwanda Rugby National League 2019

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)