AMISOM condemns cowardly attack in Mogadishu

There was no AMISOM convoy at the scene of the attack or its environs at the moment of the explosion, and no AMISOM assets or personnel were impacted by the blast as Al- Shabaab falsely claimed. Initial reports indicate that the explosion targeted a private security company.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly attack on innocent civilians who were going about their daily activities. This is yet another evidence of Al-Shabaab’s disregard for human life. AMISOM stands with the people and the government of Somalia in this trying moment and will continue supporting their efforts to bring peace and normalize life in the country,” said the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira.