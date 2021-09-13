AMEA Power Commissions 50MW Solar Power Plant in Jordan

The solar power plant is located in Ma’an Governorate, 200km south of Amman. Al Husainiyah Power Generation Company will operate the project for 20 years, avoiding more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Furthermore, supplying approximately 50,000 households with affordable and clean energy. The project sourced over 200,000 panels manufactured locally in Philadelphia Solar’s facility in Jordan. During the construction phase, Al Husainiyah employed more than 400 people.

Al Husainiyah was supported with financing from FMO and DEG. This is the first internationally financed utility scale solar park in Jordan that deploys locally manufactured PV modules.

AMEA Power invested directly in various community initiatives during the construction phase, including supporting the Ministry of Health during the pandemic by providing essential products to the local communities. Furthermore, enhancing remote learning at schools by providing tablets to students in the local communities.

Hussain AlNowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, commented: “We are delighted to announce another great milestone for AMEA Power. This is AMEA Power’s third operational power plant globally and the company’s second operational plant in Jordan. We continue to support Jordans’s ambitions to increase the share of renewables in its power mix to 30% by 2030, and to reduce the country’s dependency on fossil fuels.”

Mr. AlNowais also provided an update on AMEA Power’s developments over the past five years. The company has executed developments of renewable energy projects in over fifteen countries including in Jordan, Morocco, Togo, Chad, Mali, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia. Financial close is expected to be achieved imminently on solar and wind projects with a total capacity of 1,200MW and investments of over USD 1 billion, in Egypt, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

About AMEA Power: Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power acquires, develops, owns and operates clean power generation assets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The company has built a strong pipeline across technologies and at different stages of development in emerging markets. AMEA Power is led by a highly experienced international team with a proven track record in the power sector.

