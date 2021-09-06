RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Ambassador and Madam Horie's Appearance on TV (KBC "Good Morning Kenya")

Authors:

APO Importer

On 6th September 2021, H. E. Ambassador HORIE Ryoichi and Madam Horie were on the Good Morning Kenya talk show on KBC.

Embassy of Japan in Kenya
Embassy of Japan in Kenya

During his interview with the Programme Host, Mr. Victor Oloo, Ambassador Horie talked about Japan’s economic and technical cooperation with Kenya and some of the Embassy’s activities such as cultural events held at his Official Residence. Ambassador Horie also expressed his appreciation for Team Kenya for their participation and congratulated the Kenyan athletes on their outstanding performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which officially closed just a day before the interview. The interview concluded with Ambassador Horie explaining why he decided to incorporate singing in his diplomatic activities in Kenya and became known as a “singing Ambassador”.　Ambassador Horie and his spouse, Madam Yuko finally performed Eric Wainaina’s famous song “Daima” live in the studio. The full interview can be watched on this link:www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_Ta--klkz8

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Kenya.

Media files

Embassy of Japan in Kenya
Embassy of Japan in Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as organizers announce 'kingsize eviction'

Tonto Dikeh's estranged lover Kpokpogri hails her ex-husband amid breakup rumours

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during sex

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

BBNaija 2021: Highlights of housemates' cultural themed Saturday night party

Drake teases unreleased songs with Rema and Kanye West

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad