Akinwole Omoboriowo II Confirms Participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce the attendance and participation of entrepreneurship expert Akinwole Omoboriowo II at the first-ever African Energy Week (AEW) 2021. With over 20 years of experience in the oil, gas and power sectors in Africa, Omoboriowo is not only an industry specialist, but a valuable contributor to both AEW 2021 and the African energy sector at large.

Currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Energy Group and the Chairman Board of Directors of GEL Utility - the largest licensed commercial off-grid company in Nigeria - Omoboriowo brings a unique set of skills and valuable knowledge to AEW 2021. Additionally, Omoboriowo is an AEC advisory board member, serving on both the regulatory affairs and investment committees and assisting the AEC in pushing its mission across the continent. Through his extensive work in the West African energy sector and beyond, Omoboriowo provides an in-depth understanding of African energy and African people.

“Akinwole Omoboriowo II is a key figure and valuable participant in AEW 2021. As the continent unites and engages in dialogue surrounding Africa’s energy future, Omoboriowo will provide an intrinsic view of Africa’s energy sector needs and potential,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC,” stated Omoboriowo.

With increasing commitments and participation confirmations being made by top executives, industry leaders, and influential stakeholders across the entire African energy sector value chain, AEW 2021 is on track to become Africa’s premier pan-African energy conference.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about this transformative event, visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org

