Aiteo announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Following a review of its operational and investment objectives and in reaction to prevailing business environment, Aiteo (www.AiteoGroup.com) has restructured its executive management, naming a number of critical appointments and reassignments. In confirming the appointments its Chief Executive and Executive Vice Chairman, Benedict Peters, explained that the organisation had undertaken the exercise driven by the necessity to realign its considerable interests across the various sectors within which it currently operates,“…to make the investment arms of the various businesses more effective; galvanise and enhance collective productivity to demonstrate visibly profitable outcomes for the ultimate benefit of its considerable stakeholders…” Peters further observed that “… the uniqueness of the Group demands that an infusion of important impetus is given the necessary momentum by recognising as well as empowering key positions within the Group and realigning its considerable person-capacity to fit operational demands”, he said.