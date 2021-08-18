African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) begins construction of a new police station in Kismayo

Minister Dhumal joined SSP Ndili to inspect the site, laying the first brick and handing over the construction site to contractors.

At the function, SSP Ndili also launched the drilling of a water well and installation of solar panels at Dalhiska Police Station, also in Kismayo, as part of AMISOM Police’s mandate to build the capacity of the SPF.

SSP Ndili called upon the SPF to work in close collaboration with AMISOM Police to ensure the smooth completion of the projects.

Jubbaland security minister Dhumal said the newly-launched projects will be of great help to policing work in Jubbaland, and called on contractors implementing the work to strive for excellence.

“We request the contractors tasked with executing the projects to use quality materials and standards, and also request the leadership of Jubbaland police to inspect the projects regularly so that they are on time and within budget. We thank AMISOM for these projects, and we hope that Jubbaland police will make good use of them,” said minister Dhumal.

Over the years, AMISOM Police have constructed a number of police stations across Somalia, furnished them and donated office equipment including computers, as part of its mandate to build the capacity of Somali Police Force. The three projects launched on Monday in Kismayo are a continuation of this initiative.