A Consultative Dialogue organised by the African Union (AU) Commission on “Enhancing the Integration of Rule of Law, Security Sector Reform, Transitional Justice and Governance into Stabilisation Efforts: Lessons for Silencing the Guns by 2020”, concluded in Banjul, The Gambia, on 14 December 2018. The Dialogue provided participants with a common understanding on the concepts of, and linkages between, the rule of law, security sector reform, transitional justice and governance within the context of the AU Policies and Strategies, as they relate to stabilization efforts in post-conflict countries, and countries in transition, such as The Gambia.

The Dialogue enabled the participants to identify key challenges and opportunities for the integration of the aforementioned pillars into stabilisation efforts, generally in the continent and specifically in The Gambia. The meeting deliberated on a broad range of issues including ownership, coordination, complementarity, partnership, inclusivity and gender mainstreaming. Further, the meeting reflected on how AU Member States and the Regional Economic Communities and Mechanisms (RECs/RMs), should integrate the various pillars into broader stabilisation efforts.

The three-day Dialogue brought together Staff of the AU Commission, including members of the African Union Technical Support Team to The Gambia (AUTSTG), and representatives of selected AU Liaison Offices/Missions, as well as officials of the Government of The Gambia. Representatives of the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) participated in the meeting. Were also in attendance representatives of the United Nations, the European Union, Civil Society Organisations, Centres of Academic Excellence, and members of the International Advisors Group on SSR in The Gambia.

Prior to the commencement of the Consultative Dialogue, a team of the AU Commission deployed two additional members of AUTSG, namely the Senior Rule of Law Expert, and the Human Rights Expert (Human Rights Commission). The team was received by the Vice President, H.E. Ousainou Darboe on behalf of the Government of The Gambia.

