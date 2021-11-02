RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

African Energy Week 2021's Forums to be Moderated by World Renowned Journalists

Authors:

APO Importer

As the continent’s premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 comprises a series of panel discussions, debates, presentations, and industry forums that not only cover multiple sectors across the African energy sector but every level of the value chain. The event unites global and African energy stakeholders in Cape Town, with the continent’s top industry professionals and organizations driving the discussion on Africa’s energy future. In line with this, and in a bid to ensure transparency, productivity, and multi-sector collaboration, AEW 2021’s discussions will be moderated by world-renowned journalists who have all committed to facilitating conversations in Cape Town.

African Energy Chamber
African Energy Chamber

AEW 2021 will proudly host journalists from all across the world, representing multiple organizations and various sectors globally. Correspondents include Geoff Hill, former Africa Bureau Chief, The Washington Times; Paul Burkhardt, covering energy, renewables, power and labor in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa for media company Bloomberg; Xolisa Philip, independent communications consultant who writes for The Daily Maverick and The Africa Report; Jo Kromberg, foreign news editor at Xinhua News Agency; Nicolas Négoce, reporter, presenter and producer for BBC Afrique; Boason Omofaye, CEO and Executive Editor, Frontier Africa Reports; Ikaba Koyi, British journalist at Al Jazeera English; and Alexandra Wexler, Africa Corporate Reporter, Wall Street Journal.

Recommended articles

With extensive experience in Africa’s energy and economic sectors, these individuals will be instrumental figures on any and all discussion on Africa’s energy sector. AEW 2021’s all-star journalism team will be critical for the event as it aims to enhance existing energy sector dialogue, introduce new insights, and promote African voices and perspectives. By having high-level, expert reporters moderating and leading discussions, AEW 2021 has prioritized an unbiased approach to the discussion on Africa, ensuring dialogue is both impactful and industry advancing.

“AEW 2021 is proud to have journalists from top media organizations moderating and leading discussions. The event is focused on providing both an inclusive and productive platform whereby industry stakeholders can engage in the discussions that will drive Africa’s energy growth. Emphasizing Africa’s position in global energy dialogue and using their extensive experience and deep knowledge of the sector to guide discussions, the correspondents will be instrumental in Cape Town,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files

African Energy Chamber
African Energy Chamber 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

DJ Cuppy settles rift with Zlatan as they perform together at his show

DJ Cuppy settles rift with Zlatan as they perform together at his show

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

Woman stabs her mother for allegedly having sex with her spiritually

Woman stabs her mother for allegedly having sex with her spiritually

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Temenos Banking Cloud

Temenos

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber