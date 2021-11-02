African Energy Week 2021's Forums to be Moderated by World Renowned Journalists

With extensive experience in Africa’s energy and economic sectors, these individuals will be instrumental figures on any and all discussion on Africa’s energy sector. AEW 2021’s all-star journalism team will be critical for the event as it aims to enhance existing energy sector dialogue, introduce new insights, and promote African voices and perspectives. By having high-level, expert reporters moderating and leading discussions, AEW 2021 has prioritized an unbiased approach to the discussion on Africa, ensuring dialogue is both impactful and industry advancing.

“AEW 2021 is proud to have journalists from top media organizations moderating and leading discussions. The event is focused on providing both an inclusive and productive platform whereby industry stakeholders can engage in the discussions that will drive Africa’s energy growth. Emphasizing Africa’s position in global energy dialogue and using their extensive experience and deep knowledge of the sector to guide discussions, the correspondents will be instrumental in Cape Town,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

