African Energy Week 2021 Welcomes African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) Secretary General as Keynote Speaker

APPO considers petroleum as a catalyst for energy security, sustainable development and economic diversification. With key topics at AEW 2021 including poverty eradication by 2030; the future of the African oil and gas industry; African upstream, midstream and downstream opportunities; and the role of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the International Energy Agency (IEC), the International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC), and the American Petroleum Institute (API), APPO’s participation will not only further AEW 2021’s agenda, but ensure the event’s success.

“We are extremely proud to announce Dr. Omar Ibrahim’s participation at AEW 2021. As one of Africa’s most esteemed industry executives, whose mission is to promote energy security, continent-wide socioeconomic growth, and the role of petroleum and APPO in Africa, Dr. Ibrahim represents a compelling speaker and fundamental partner,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

Taking place in Cape Town on the 9 th -12 th of November 2021, AEW 2021 will comprise a four-day interactive conference and networking event, with specific focus placed on Africa’s role within the global energy transition and the future of Africa’s energy sector. The event will utilize multiple venues and conference facilities to present delegates with a COVID-19 compliant, yet productive, Africa-focused energy event.

