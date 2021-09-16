African Development Bank's SEFA provides $1 million to kick off modernization of Africa's Hydropower Fleet

Modern hydropower plays a key role for Africa’s energy transition, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and anchoring larger shares of Variable Renewable Energy sources. This transformative program under SEFA’s Green Baseload component will specifically capitalize on the significant market opportunity for rehabilitation of Africa’s existing hydropower plants, said Dr. Daniel Schroth, Acting Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the African Development Bank.

The African Development Bank manages SEFA. The project is fully aligned with the Bank’s New Deal on Energy for Africa, which aims to provide universal access to energy for Africans and prioritizes low-carbon technologies that harness the continent’s hydro, solar, geothermal and wind resources.

The program will be implemented in partnership with the International Hydropower Association (IHA) ( www.hydropower.org ), which has participated in similar initiatives in Asia and South America. Alex Campbell, IHA’s Head of Research and Policy said, “We are delighted to support the African Development Bank in this important and urgent project to modernize Africa’s hydropower fleet.”

Media Contact: Olufemi Terry Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: o.terry@afdb.org

Technical Contact: Joao Duarte Cunha SEFA Coordinator j.cunha@afdb.org