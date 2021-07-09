African Development Bank Group's $6 million grant kicks off Desert-to-Power West Africa Regional Energy Program

The financing will also help de-risk energy investments by preparing transmission infrastructure to link countries in the Sahel region and harness a larger share of electricity from solar power. This is expected to pave the way for power trading on a regional electricity market. The G-5 Sahel countries are Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

“The Sahel Backbone is synonymous with the West African Power Pool’s drive to reinforce interconnectivity among the ECOWAS national power systems, increase coverage area beyond the ECOWAS geographical space and augment the component of renewable energy within the energy mix,” the Secretary General of the West African Power Pool, Mr. Siengui Apollinaire Ki said. “The approval of funding by the African Development Bank represents a concrete step towards leveraging the solar potential of the Sahel region.”

Mr. Bah F. M. Saho, acting Executive Director of ECREEE, said: “The funding for the Desert to Power initiative will allow ECREEE to upscale efforts on clean energy mini-grids and improve the availability of locally qualified personnel through the certification of technicians.”

The West Africa Regional Program will contribute to the overall target of 10,000 MW of new solar generation capacity, providing electricity access to 250 million people by 2030.

“As the regional roadmap for Desert to Power takes shape, this program comes as a timely enabler for concerted and large-scale solar energy deployments in the G5 Sahel region, and it will help accelerate the energy transition,” said Dr. Daniel Schroth, acting Bank Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.

