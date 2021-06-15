African Development Bank Group appoints Dr. Beth Dunford as Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development

Prior to her appointment, Dunford worked as the Assistant to the Administrator in the U.S. Agency forInternational Development’s (USAID’s) Bureau for Resilience and Food Security, as well as the DeputyCoordinator for Development for Feed the Future, the U.S. government’s global hunger and food securityinitiative. In this dual role, she coordinated Feed the Future across multiple U.S. government agencies, oversawa $1 billion annual budget and leveraged millions of direct private sector investment annually. In this capacity, shealso coordinated a $2.3 billion Feed the Future presidential initiative across 11 U.S. government agencies andforged partnerships within the private sector and civil society targeted at reducing hunger and poverty.She also led USAID’s technical and regional expertise focused on improving agriculture-led growth, resilience, nutrition and water security, sanitation and hygiene.

A career member of the senior foreign service at USAID, Dunford previously served as Director of USAID’sMission in Nepal, leading the U.S. government’s health, education, agriculture and environment programs as wellas its contribution to Nepal’s massive earthquake recovery and reconstruction effort. She also worked inAfghanistan as Agriculture and Alternative Livelihoods Program Director, USAID/Afghanistan, where she directedagriculture, resilience and emergency food assistance programs.

Dunford has also served in Ethiopia as Director, Office of Assets and Livelihoods, USAID/Ethiopia, where she led government officials, scholars, donors and NGOs, to craft the program, now a model used worldwide to map howemergency and development operations can collaborate to build communities’ resilience to recurrent crises.Dunford also held a number of roles in Washington, including Deputy Assistant to the Administrator in the Bureaufor Food Security and Senior Development Advisor to the Secretary of State’s Special Representative toAfghanistan and Pakistan. Dr. Dunford also worked as Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Chief Operating Officerand as Regional Development Advisor, East Africa, USAID/Washington.

Commenting on her appointment, Dunford said: “I am excited to join the African Development BankGroup and be part of the senior management team. I am passionate about the Bank’s development agenda thathas attracted global attention as bold and innovative for accelerating Africa’s development. I am honored to bepart of the team to further achieve social and economic transformation on the continent”.

President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said, “I am delighted to appoint Dr. Beth Dunford as Vice President to lead the Bank’s work on Agriculture, Human and Social Development. Beth is astrategic and effective leader with deep knowledge and impressive track record in designing and delivering highly impactful large-scale programs that have helped in lifting 27 million people out of poverty in 36 countries. With over20 years experience working and delivering programs globally with a focus in Africa, she brings hands-on leadership and drive that will further accelerate our work to deliver greater development impacts”.

