African Development Bank debars Rockey Africa Limited, its affiliates and CEO for fraudulent practices

During the debarment periods, Rockey Africa Limited, its affiliates and Mr. Wachira will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects. Additionally, this debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment periods, Rockey Africa Limited and its affiliates will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects after implementing integrity compliance programs consistent with the Bank’s guidelines; and in the case of Mr. Wachira, after completing an accredited business integrity training.

The Support to Enhancement of Quality and Relevance in Higher Education, Science and Technology Project is aimed at increasing the number of qualified and skilled engineers in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 priorities for science, technology and innovation. The Project is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group and the Government of Kenya.

