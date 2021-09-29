RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

African Development Bank debars Rockey Africa Limited, its affiliates and CEO for fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group ( www.AfDB.org ), on 29 September 2021, announces the 18-month debarment of Rockey Africa Limited and its affiliates including Aerospace Aviation, Eva-Top Agencies, Sony Commercial Agencies, Beta Trading Company and Madujey Global Services. The Bank has also debarred for 24 months, Mr. Robert Kamau Wachira, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rockey Africa Limited. The debarments take effect from 5 August 2021. All six companies are registered under the laws of the Republic of Kenya.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Rockey Africa Limited, its above-named affiliates and Mr. Wachira, engaged in fraudulent practices in several tenders under the Support to Enhancement of Quality and Relevance in Higher Education, Science and Technology Project implemented in Kenya.

During the debarment periods, Rockey Africa Limited, its affiliates and Mr. Wachira will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects. Additionally, this debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment periods, Rockey Africa Limited and its affiliates will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects after implementing integrity compliance programs consistent with the Bank’s guidelines; and in the case of Mr. Wachira, after completing an accredited business integrity training.

The Support to Enhancement of Quality and Relevance in Higher Education, Science and Technology Project is aimed at increasing the number of qualified and skilled engineers in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 priorities for science, technology and innovation. The Project is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group and the Government of Kenya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank Email: a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

Technical contact: Chimene Clarisse Comoe, Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) Email: c.comoe@afdb.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption: The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3a2rFLn

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658 Secured email address: investigations@iacd-afdb.org

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to:

African Development Bank Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) Immeuble du Centre de Commerce International d’Abidjan (CCIA) Avenue Jean-Paul II 01 BP 1387 Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire

