African Development Bank debars Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited for 36 months for collusive and fraudulent practices

The debarment renders Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period. Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on condition that it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

The Transport Facilitation Program for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor is aimed at increasing trade and strengthening cooperation generally between the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States and those of the Economic Community of West African States and between Cameroon and Nigeria in particular. It was co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

Technical Contact: Chimene Clarisse Comoe Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) Email: c.comoe@afdb.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption: The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3s2bNiz

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Secured email server: investigations@iacd-afdb.org