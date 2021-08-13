African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021: Football's Coming to 100 million African Homes

With its virtual network of National TV Broadcasters, in addition offers the largest TV network on the African continent. Given its unique distribution capacity with an audience reach spanning over 120 major cities and many rural communities, the AUB affiliate network reaches over 100 million TV households. Through Afrosport, the AUB has availed itself of some of the continent’s most successful FTA exponents, with a management team that has successfully delivered the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, UEFA Champions League plus much more to TV screens across Africa.

Mr Gregoire Ndjaka, CEO of the AUB :

“We are thrilled to deliver what will be Africa’s best ever televised AFCON event.

In recent times, it has been well publicised that events have not been well served, due to uncertainty in the rights process leading to many broadcasters not signing up to the event until, destabilising the commercial viability of the broadcast and hindering the viewer experience.

CAF has recognised the unique role that the AUB plays in Africa TV, and we are encouraged by the prospects for public service TV and sports coverage on the landscape.I am glad that to date more than 25 of our broadcast affiliates have reached agreement to televise AFCON 2021, with more expected to sign-up in the coming weeks.

The AUB acknowledge and support the new CAF management for school football development and the Project of Super League which is a big innovation that will contribute efficiently to sustain the development of the Football industry in the Africa Continent

Andy Howes, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Afrosport:

“Afrosport is excited for the opportunity to work with the AUB and its network of public service and private broacasters to deliver the best collective sporting experiences to Africa’s viewers.Together we will seek to leverage a network of key media partnerships to unlock the true commercial potential of sport through the engagement of the continents 1.3 billion people and 800m TV audience.

For CAF our objective is simple: to deliver Africa’s biggest sporting spectacle through the biggest broadcast media platform on the continent, creating Africa’s biggest sporting conversation.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

