Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Wins the Associations Advance Africa Award for Outstanding Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion

The prestigious awards, established by African Society of Association Executives (AfSAE), recognise association programs and activities that are advancing society and improving the economy (at all levels). It is the highest recognition an association can receive for any impactful program they conduct together with their members.

It is truly a wonderful achievement and a great honour to be presented with this award. It is an everlasting reward of AWIEF’s efforts, commitment, and passion towards providing socio-economic and entrepreneurial support for women and the youth and offering them the platform to sustainably grow their women-led businesses and create a positive lasting impact on the African communities.

According to AWIEF founder and CEO, Irene Ochem, “This is an African award for an African organisation, underscoring the centrality of Africa in the work of AWIEF. With this recognition, we will continue our work with even more passion, commitment, and determination.”

AWIEF sincerely thanks all its partners and sponsors who have generously supported its work along this interesting and exciting journey over these years.

Summit The award ceremony took place on 24 September at the 3 rd AfSAE Africa Association Summit. In 2019, AfSAE launched the Africa Association Summit as an annual congregation of African and international not-for-profit executives drawn from professional and trade associations, civil society organizations (CSOs), travel and tourism industry, events industry, industry suppliers, government agencies, pan-African organizations such as African Union, among other stakeholders.

