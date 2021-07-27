Africa Oil Week headliners announced

45 Ministers and government leaders will also be joining the strategic in-person event, and of which 15 ministers have been selected to host their national energy strategies and investment opportunities. Independents, including CEOs from Africa Oil Corp, Tullow Oil, ReconAfrica, First E&P and Discover Exploration, will too be presenting their farm out and JV opportunities in the revived Africa Independents Forum.

Paul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy and Director of Government Relations at Africa Oil Week, explained that “the agenda, as always, is focused on strategic business intelligence and deal-making opportunities. The past two years have seen an accelerated transition towards clean energy solutions. At this year's AOW, our curated programme will run under the theme ‘Succeeding in a Changed Market’ where we, and our impressive line-up of industry experts, will explore opportunities created by the energy transition for the African Upstream.”

Download the official brochure here ( https://bit.ly/3x6NxOF ).

