Africa Oil Week announces the 2021 event edition will be held in Dubai, 8-11 November

Simon Ford, Portfolio Director of Africa Oil Week and Investing in African Mining Indaba, said: “Delivering the event to the high standard to which our audience is accustomed and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our attendees has always been our top priority. We believe that hosting the 2021 edition in Dubai will enable us to ensure that the event experience is both safe and premium for our customers.” He added: “Though we are very disappointed not to be able to host our event in Cape Town this year, we believe that Dubai is the next best location. The country has demonstrated exceptional progress in its vaccination programme and has also led the way in safely reopening international events having played host to large-scale, highly-successful events recently that attracted business travellers from more than 150 countries, increasing business confidence and accelerating the revival of all major sectors in the country. As such, in order to allow our customers ample time to make travel arrangements, we have made the decision to move dates and location - we are confident that Dubai will be a safe and highly desirable destination to host Africa Oil Week’s 27 th edition.”